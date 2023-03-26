Could Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera pull a Tom Brady?

Miguel Cabrera, one of the greatest hitters of all time, has firmly decided to retire in 2023 after his 21st major league season, according to ESPN. He denied speculation that he might return for one more season, similar to Tom Brady‘s return to the NFL. Cabrera, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins and has played for the Detroit Tigers since 2008, is one of the most popular players across baseball.

Key Points

Cabrera has decided to retire after his 21st major league season in 2023.

He denied speculation that he might return for one more season, similar to Brady's return to the NFL.

Cabrera hopes to stay healthy and play a great season in 2023, his final year under contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Cabrera spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins and has played for the Detroit Tigers since 2008.

Miguel Cabrera says he will not pull a Tom Brady

During a recent interview with ESPN, Cabrera was asked if he could pull a Brady and return for another season in 2024.

- Advertisement -

“No! Not at all!” said Cabrera, brandishing his signature smile, when asked whether he would “pull off a Tom Brady,” who returned for one more NFL season in 2022 after announcing his retirement.

“My body is certainly telling me that this might be the right time to call it a career,” Cabrera told ESPN after a recent World Baseball Classic workout for Venezuela. “I am really grateful for all that I have been able to live and accomplish on the baseball field. But it is time to go.”

“I hope that things go well this year with the Detroit Tigers and that I am able to truly play hard, stay healthy and have a great season,” he said. “My only goal this year is to stay on the field for as many games as possible and, most importantly, to help Detroit win. That is how I want to finish my career.”

Big Picture: Cabrera's impact on baseball and the Detroit Tigers

Cabrera is a future Hall of Famer who has been a key player for the Tigers since 2008. Cabrera has won four batting titles, two MVP awards, and the first Triple Crown in 45 years in 2012. He helped the Tigers reach the World Series in 2012 but has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Cabrera's career by the numbers

Cabrera has a career batting average of .308.

He has hit 507 home runs and has 3,088 hits.

Cabrera has won four batting titles, two MVP awards, and the first Triple Crown in 45 years in 2012.

He has played for the Detroit Tigers since 2008 and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Cabrera helped the Tigers reach the World Series in 2012.

- Advertisement -

Cabrera's achievements have made him a future Hall of Famer and a beloved player among baseball fans. His retirement in 2023 will mark the end of an era for the Detroit Tigers and baseball as a whole.