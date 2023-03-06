Like father, like son: Miguel Cabrera’s son goes DEEP! [VIDEO]

When you've hit over 500 home runs in your career, it's fair to say that some of that may rub off on your offspring. Miguel Cabrera's son hit a bomb in an 11u game, a chip off the old block. Here's the video:

via Talkin' Baseball on Twitter

That's a mighty sweet swing for an 11-year-old. Not to mention, a nice little “pimp job” and one would assume bat-flip too.

Miguel Cabrera's final season:

2023 marks the final season for Miguel Cabrera, after a storied career that will surely lead straight to Cooperstown. The Detroit Tigers have a lot of evaluating to do during the 2023 season, so it will not be a surprise if Miggy is in the lineup for only one game per series, with some pinch-hit at-bats. In fact, if there is to be any type of Pujolsian resurgence from Miggy, then the amount of playing time at the beginning of the season is going to matter immensely.

For now though, we're rooting for Miggy and his son, happy for the GOAT that he'll soon be able to be “dad' at these events and watch his son walk in his footsteps in person.