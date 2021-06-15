Cristiano Ronaldo causes $4 billion loss for Coca-Cola

Sharing is caring!

Football superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is know for his strict adherence to health and fitness, and he made no secret of his disapproval of sugar-filled soda. In fact, his recent gesture cost Coca-Cola a reported $4 billion.

During his press conference on Monday ahead of Portugal’s opening Euro 2020 game against Hungary, Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca-Cola away from their place and subsequently pulled out a bottle of water and said to the cameras: “Agua! (Water!)”. And that had a big-time effect on the iconic brand’s value.

Per Football Espana:

“As reported by Marca, at the market’s open in Europe, Coca Cola’s shares were worth $56.1, but by the time Ronaldo and his Portugal boss Fernando Santos left their seats at the press conference, shares had dropped to $55.2 each.

The 1.6% drop in share price meant a loss in $4billion dollars in terms of company worth.”

Talk about a costly gesture!