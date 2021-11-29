Dallas Cowboys face COVID-19 outbreak in advance of Thursday night matchup vs. Saints

Oh boy!

According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys have a big problem as head coach Mike McCarthy has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

In addition, Adam Schefter is reporting that there are up to eight positive cases in Dallas but details are still rolling in.

Stay tuned.

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

As one league source just said: “there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is out for Thursday night’s game bs Saints due to COVID, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021