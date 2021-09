Is it me or do there really seem to be more NFL fan brawls than normal so far in 2021?

Well, another brawl took place on Sunday, this one featuring a bunch of fans outside of SoFi Stadium following the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Take a look at this particular brawl that ends up with a couple of Cowboy fans taking a dip in the stadium’s water feature.