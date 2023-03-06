Dallas Cowboys’ offense could look very different in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be making some significant changes to their offense in 2023. With running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s contract up in the air, the team is considering releasing him to save cap space. They are also expected to let tight end Dalton Schultz leave in free agency. While the team plans to bring back running back Tony Pollard, they are likely to use the franchise tag to do so. All of these moves could lead to a very different-looking offense in 2023.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Dallas Cowboys

Bottom Line: Cowboys could shake things up in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to shake things up on offense in 2023. With the potential loss of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz, the team will be looking to add new playmakers to their roster. The moves they make in the offseason could have a major impact on the team's success in the coming years.