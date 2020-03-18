Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison confirms he asked to be released by Detroit Lions

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is EXTREMELY vocal on social media. In fact, some would say he is too vocal and needs to tone it down a bit.
- Advertisement -
That being said, one thing Snacks has not been too vocal about was why exactly he was released by the Detroit Lions other than to say it was a mutual move.
On Wednesday, a fan tweeted “Snacks didn’t want out we released him and we traded diggs none of the asked out lmao.”
- Advertisement -
Well, Harrison responded to that tweet and in doing so, he confirmed that he did, in fact, ask to be released by the Lions.
I did..
— Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 19, 2020
Though we suspected that Harrison demanded to be released, now we know for sure.
- Advertisement -