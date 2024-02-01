Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes win award for job they did with 2023 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have once again found themselves in the spotlight, this time for the exceptional leadership at the helm. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have been honored as the NFL Executive of the Year and NFL Coach of the Year, respectively, by Sporting News for their outstanding contributions during the 2023 season.

By a vote of their peers, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes were chosen as the @sportingnews 2023 NFL Coach of the Year and 2023 NFL Executive of the Year. 👏 pic.twitter.com/vXy8ZVuB3v — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 1, 2024

This recognition is especially notable as it comes from their peers, with only head coaches voting for the Coach of the Year and front-office staff and personnel decision-makers voting for the Executive of the Year. The dual acknowledgment of Holmes and Campbell in the same year underscores the remarkable progress and promising direction of the Lions organization as a whole.

In conclusion, the awards bestowed upon Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are more than just trophies on a shelf; they are beacons of excellence that illuminate the Detroit Lions' path forward. This dual recognition from Sporting News, rooted in the votes of their peers, is a powerful endorsement of their leadership and the cohesive strategy that has defined the Lions' resurgence. As Detroit celebrates these well-deserved honors, the foundation is set not just for a season to remember but for a future bright with potential. Holmes and Campbell's partnership has already left an indelible mark on the Lions' legacy, promising an era of competitive play and inspiring leadership for years to come.