Dan Campbell describes ‘comforting feeling’ from T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions finished the 2021 season 3-13-1 in the first year on the job of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, though they’re already looking ahead to bigger and better things in 2022.

While it may have been a premature ending to the 2021 season for Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, he’ll be aiming to build upon the success that he enjoyed in the 12 games he appeared in. And the Lions saw fit to exercise their 5th-year option on him after he hauled in 61 receptions for 583 yards with four touchdowns in 2021.

According to Campbell, Hockenson is a piece of the puzzle that provides a “comforting feeling” to him and the rest of the coaching staff.

There’s a feeling of comfort for Dan Campbell from T.J. Hockenson

“I think what we want is for T.J. to go out and win and do what he does,” Campbell said. “3rd down, critical, when you need it when your time is called, because we’ve got St. Brown, we’ve got Sharp, Williams will come along, we’ve got Reynolds, we’ve got Swift. He’s a piece of the puzzle, and when his number is called, we know he’s going to win. And that’s a comforting feeling.”

We’re looking forward to a (hopefully) healthy season from Hockenson in 2022.

