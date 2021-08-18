Dan Campbell gives injury update on Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift

The hope is that Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift takes a huge step in his second year in the league but as his teammates have been practicing hard in training camp, Swift has been doing a lot of watching.

Now, before anyone gets too worried, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made it very clear that the plan is to take things slowly with Swift, who is dealing with a groin injury, so that he is ready for the regular season.

Campbell said the plan is to have Swift return to practice on Thursday, “as long as everything goes well.”

Swift was unable to play a full rookie season because of injuries, let’s hope that is behind him.

Thursday is the plan for Lions RB D’Andre Swift (groin) to return to participating in practice, per Lions coach Dan Campbell, “as long as everything goes well.” Campbell: “he’s trending the right way.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 18, 2021