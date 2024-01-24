Dan Campbell gives latest on Zach Ertz as NFC Championship Game Draws Near

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their NFC Championship clash with the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Dan Campbell has provided an update on recently signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Campbell said that though Ertz is in the building, it has not yet been determined if he will play on Sunday against the 49ers.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

Campbell has stated that while Ertz is in good shape, his immediate impact on the field is still to be determined, emphasizing a cautious approach to integrating him into the team dynamics.

“Look, he just got here,” Campbell said. “I know he’s in shape. I talked to him the other day. He understands we’re just going to gauge this and see where we’re at.”

The addition of Ertz to the practice squad comes at a critical time for the Lions, who are facing a tight-end crisis due to recent injuries. James Mitchell and Brock Wright are both out with injuries, which prompted the Lions to sign Ertz to their practice squad.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ertz Signed Amidst Injury Crisis: Zach Ertz joins the Lions’ practice squad as they face tight end injuries. Campbell's Cautious Approach: Dan Campbell confirms Ertz’s signing but tempers expectations for his immediate impact. Depth Behind Starters: The Lions are now reliant on rookie Sam LaPorta and veteran Anthony Firkser as their primary tight ends.

The Bottom Line: A Measured Move

Bringing in Zach Ertz is a calculated risk by the Detroit Lions, balancing the need for experienced depth with the uncertainties of incorporating a player who is new to the team's system. Campbell’s remarks indicate a realistic and measured approach to Ertz’s potential contribution. As the Lions prepare for one of their most significant games in recent history, the focus remains on maximizing the existing team dynamics while being open to the possibility of Ertz stepping up if the situation demands. It’s a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of team rosters, especially in the high-pressure environment of NFL playoffs.