Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell learns his NFL Coach of the Year Fate at NFL Honors 2023

Dan Campbell learns his NFL Coach of the Year Fate at NFL Honors 2023.

Dan Campbell learns his NFL Coach of the Year Fate at NFL Honors 2023

The 2023 NFL Honors revealed the AP NFL Coach of the Year, marking a significant moment for Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions. In a closely contested race, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns emerged victorious, edging out DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans by the narrowest of margins, while Campbell secured a commendable third place.

Dan Campbell has brutally honest message Dan Campbell admits NFL Coach of the Year

Why it Matters

Despite not winning, Campbell's season was one of remarkable achievement, leading the Lions to their first division title since 1993, securing two playoff victories, and reaching the NFC Championship Game, underscoring his impactful leadership and strategic prowess.

Final Voting Results

  1. Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns) – 21 first-place votes, 18 second-place votes, 6 third-place votes = 165 points
  2. DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans) – 20 first-place votes, 21 second-place votes, 2 third-place votes = 165 points
  3. Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions) – 3 first-place votes, 3 second-place votes, 9 third-place votes = 33 points
  4. Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers) – 3-3-2 = 26 points
  5. John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens) – 2-2-10 = 26 points
  6. Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) – 1-2-10 = 21 points
  7. Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 0-1-2 = 5 points
  8. Shane Steichen (Philadelphia Eagles) – 0-0-4 = 4 points
  9. Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers) – 0-0-2 = 2 points
  10. Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 0-0-1 = 1 point
  11. Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins) – 0-0-1 = 1 point
  12. Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills) – 0-0-1 = 1 point

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Kevin Stefanski clinches AP NFL Coach of the Year, narrowly surpassing DeMeco Ryans.
  2. Dan Campbell achieves third place after leading the Lions to notable season milestones.
  3. Campbell's leadership heralds a new era for the Lions, marked by significant progress and unity.
Dan Campbell explains what it took for Sam LaPorta Dan Campbell explains why Detroit Lions Dan Campbell reveals why Detroit Lions signed Zach Ertz Dan Campbell is Not Worried About C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Bottom Line – A Lion’s Pride

While the AP NFL Coach of the Year award eluded him, the accolades and accomplishments of Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions speak volumes. His third-place finish is a testament to the respect and admiration he has garnered within the league for his remarkable turnaround of the Lions' fortunes. Under Campbell's stewardship, the Lions have emerged not just as contenders but as a team with a strong identity, bound by unity and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The 2023 season may have ended without a Coach of the Year title for Campbell, but it marked the beginning of a promising era for the Detroit Lions, with their coach's leadership and vision heralding brighter days ahead.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 