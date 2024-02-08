Dan Campbell learns his NFL Coach of the Year Fate at NFL Honors 2023

The 2023 NFL Honors revealed the AP NFL Coach of the Year, marking a significant moment for Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions. In a closely contested race, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns emerged victorious, edging out DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans by the narrowest of margins, while Campbell secured a commendable third place.

Why it Matters

Despite not winning, Campbell's season was one of remarkable achievement, leading the Lions to their first division title since 1993, securing two playoff victories, and reaching the NFC Championship Game, underscoring his impactful leadership and strategic prowess.

Final Voting Results

Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns) – 21 first-place votes, 18 second-place votes, 6 third-place votes = 165 points DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans) – 20 first-place votes, 21 second-place votes, 2 third-place votes = 165 points Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions) – 3 first-place votes, 3 second-place votes, 9 third-place votes = 33 points Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers) – 3-3-2 = 26 points John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens) – 2-2-10 = 26 points Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) – 1-2-10 = 21 points Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 0-1-2 = 5 points Shane Steichen (Philadelphia Eagles) – 0-0-4 = 4 points Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers) – 0-0-2 = 2 points Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 0-0-1 = 1 point Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins) – 0-0-1 = 1 point Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills) – 0-0-1 = 1 point

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Kevin Stefanski clinches AP NFL Coach of the Year, narrowly surpassing DeMeco Ryans. Dan Campbell achieves third place after leading the Lions to notable season milestones. Campbell's leadership heralds a new era for the Lions, marked by significant progress and unity.

The Bottom Line – A Lion’s Pride

While the AP NFL Coach of the Year award eluded him, the accolades and accomplishments of Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions speak volumes. His third-place finish is a testament to the respect and admiration he has garnered within the league for his remarkable turnaround of the Lions' fortunes. Under Campbell's stewardship, the Lions have emerged not just as contenders but as a team with a strong identity, bound by unity and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The 2023 season may have ended without a Coach of the Year title for Campbell, but it marked the beginning of a promising era for the Detroit Lions, with their coach's leadership and vision heralding brighter days ahead.