Dan Campbell among Detroit Lions nominated for NFL Honors Awards

After a standout 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions see significant representation at the upcoming “NFL Honors” with several team members named as finalists for prestigious awards. Notably, Head Coach Dan Campbell is in the running for Coach of the Year, spotlighting his impactful leadership and strategic prowess. Assistant Coach Ben Johnson is a finalist for Assistant of the Year, reflecting his instrumental role in the team's success. Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta are contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year, demonstrating the Lions' promising future. Finally, Frank Ragnow is the Lions nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Detroit Lions Nominees

Dan Campbell – Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson – Assistant of the Year

Sam LaPorta – Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahmyr Gibbs – Offensive Rookie of the Year

Frank Ragnow – Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Bottom Line – Lions Roaring on the NFL Stage

The Detroit Lions‘ strong presence at the NFL Honors Awards signifies a pivotal moment for the franchise, heralding a new era of recognition and potential. With Dan Campbell leading the charge, the Lions are not just participants in the league but formidable contenders shaping the future of football. The nominations are a tribute to the hard work, strategic vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence within the Lions' camp. As the NFL community turns its eyes to the awards ceremony, the Detroit Lions stand proud, their achievements speaking volumes about the team's direction and the bright future that lies ahead.