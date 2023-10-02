Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell makes himself VERY clear about expectations for Jameson Williams

In a recent development, Jameson Williams‘ suspension has been lifted, granting him eligibility to hit the field for the Detroit Lions as they face the Carolina Panthers this week. Lions' head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words when addressing his expectations for Williams during the remainder of the 2023 season.

Campbell's Expectations for Jameson Williams

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Campbell emphasized the importance of fine-tuning Williams' skills, stating, “It's just about polishing all the little things.” The approach seems to be gradual integration rather than throwing him into the deep end. Campbell expressed that they don't foresee Williams playing a full 60 snaps right away; instead, they aim to define a specific role for him.

Campbell's aspirations for Williams transcend statistics. He values reliability and dependability above all else, stressing that he wants Williams to be “just a reliable receiver.” For him, that would signify a successful year for the young talent known as Jamo.

“It's just about polishing all the little things,” Campbell said. “We'll see where it goes and it's all about improvement.”

Bottom Line – Forging Reliability

The Lions have a clear plan for Jameson Williams, emphasizing his growth as a reliable asset on the field. As he returns to action, all eyes will be on his development and contribution to the team's success in the 2023 season. With that being said, it sure would be nice to see Jamo come in and make and instant impact!

