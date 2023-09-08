Dan Campbell makes promise about Jahmyr Gibbs' workload

The Detroit Lions rookies displayed their potential on Thursday night during a 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but RB Jahmyr Gibbs has to show his stuff in limited action. Leading up to the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Gibbs would be eased into the game plan, and that is exactly what happened as Gibbs played just 19 offensive snaps. One Day later, Campbell promised an expanded role for the talented young running back as the season goes on.

What did Dan Campbell Say About Jahmyr Gibbs?

While speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Campbell talked about his plan for Gibbs moving forward.

“Gibbs, he’s pretty electric, and he’s only going to get better,” Campbell said. “And he’s going to get a bigger piece of pie as we move forward.”

“We really didn’t want to overload any of those guys. I think it’s important you go in and let them get a feel of what it’s going to be like. That’s the first one,” Campbell said. “Let’s go in and make sure that the guys that have been around here, the guys that have taken a load for us, that we’ve been in games with, they take on a bigger load, and we work these rookies in and get them a feel of it. Now they’ve got that one under their belt.

“So, for Gibbs, he’ll begin to get more touches now. That was just the beginning last night.”

Why it Matters: Gibbs' Promising Debut

During his debut game, Jahmyr Gibbs demonstrated his effectiveness on the field, despite his limited number of snaps. In just 19 offensive plays, he managed to accumulate nine total touches for 60 yards. This performance left fans eager to see more of his dynamic playmaking abilities.

Bottom Line – A Promising Future for Gibbs

As the Detroit Lions continue to develop their young talent, Jahmyr Gibbs stands out as a player with immense potential. Dan Campbell's commitment to nurturing and gradually expanding Gibbs' role in the team reflects a strategic approach to player development. Fans can look forward to seeing more of Gibbs' electrifying performances as he becomes an increasingly integral part of the Lions' offense. This marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for both Gibbs and the Detroit Lions.