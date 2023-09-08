Jahmyr Gibbs jumps into sea of Detroit Lions fans after HUGE win over Chiefs [Video]

Jahmyr Gibbs jumps into sea of Detroit Lions fans after HUGE win over Chiefs

If are a Detroit Lions fan and you happened to tune in for Thursday's game between the Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, you got quite a treat. It was a game of ups and downs for the Lions but when all was said and done, they had escaped with a 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions. Following the game, Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs had a little bit of fun as he jumped into a sea of Lions fans who made the trip to Kansas City.

What did Jahmyr Gibbs do?

After the game concluded, Gibbs was walking with Lions RT Penei Sewell when Sewell appeared to tell Gibbs to go jump into the crowd. Well, the rookie listened to the veteran and did just that.

Detroit Lions fans show up in droves

Some reporters estimated that 10-15% of the fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night were Lions fans. Those fans could be heard throughout the game, and they just kept getting louder and louder as the game went on. As you can see in the video above, the fans who came to the game stayed to party.

