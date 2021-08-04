Dan Campbell provides injury update on WR Tyrell Williams

On Tuesday, during the first padded practice of the season, new Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams was forced to leave the field with an injured finger.

On Wednesday, prior to their practice, Lions head Coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and revealed that Williams dislocated his pinky finger but he will be back on the field today.

This is obviously good news considering the Lions depth at wide receiver is not too exciting.

Tyrell Williams dislocated a pinky yesterday, will be back on the field today — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 4, 2021