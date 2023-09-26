Dan Campbell reveals his only regret vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions are coming off an impressive 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that does not mean Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not have any regrets. On Tuesday morning, Campbell joined Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket, and he revealed his only regret from Sunday's dominating win over the Falcons.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

While speaking to Stone and Jansen, Campbell said that his only regret from Sunday's win over the Falcons was that he was “way too conservative”. Campbell added that he will continue to look for opportunities to “push it” moving forward.

“I was way too conservative,” Campbell said. “We will probably have to push it more than that.”

Why it Matters

If you tuned in for Sunday's game, you almost certainly noticed how conservative Campbell was compared to what he normally is. There was no going for it on fourth down, which is his specialty, and there were no fake punts against the Falcons. Some have praised Campbell for being over-aggressive and rolling the dice as a head coach, while others have pointed out that there will be times that being too aggressive will end up costing the Lions a win.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Real Dan Campbell Will Be Back!

Though Campbell did not roll the dice on Sunday during the Lions' win over the Falcons, it sure does not sound like that was something that was calculated in advance. In fact, the opposite seems true, and you can bet Campbell will continue to look to take chances if he believes it will put his team in an advantageous situation.