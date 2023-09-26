Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell gives first thoughts on the Green Bay Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took care of business in a big way as they dominated the Atlanta Falcons on their way to a 20-16 win. With the victory, the Lions move to 2-1 on the season, but they won't have too long to celebrate as they have to take on the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field, on Thursday Night Football. During his presser on Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave his initial thoughts on the Packers.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

On Monday evening, Campbell spoke with reporters and he gave his first thoughts on the Packers:

“I feel like there's a lot more, you know, like a system if you will. More than, probably alternatives, audibles, checks at the line,” Campbell stated. “They've got plenty of that, believe me, they're gonna get in the right play, but I think there's a little more, it's this or that and here we go, here's the look, let's run it. That way you can play fast and do what they do well but certainly they want to run the ball.

“Everything starts with the run with them and we'll see if they get Jones back, certainly Dillon's running well and that goes a long way. They've got speed on the perimeter, as we know. Tight end's playing pretty good and then there again, this defense, it's a good defense. So we'll have our hands full.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions Secure Impressive Victory: The Detroit Lions showcased their dominance with a commanding 20-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, improving their season record to 2-1. This victory highlighted their potential and determination. Quick Turnaround to Face Packers: While basking in the glory of their win, the Lions face a swift turnaround, with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The tight schedule adds an element of challenge to their preparations. Dan Campbell's Insight on Packers: Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided some early insights into the Packers, emphasizing their structured system, reliance on the run game, and the effectiveness of their defense. He acknowledged the Packers' ability to execute plays swiftly and efficiently.

Bottom Line: Up Next: The Green Bay Packers

As the Lions savor their recent triumph, they find themselves thrust into a demanding Thursday night clash with the Green Bay Packers. Coach Dan Campbell's initial thoughts shed light on the Packers' systematic approach and focus on the run game. This upcoming battle promises to be a test of the Lions' mettle and adaptability as they aim to build on their recent success.