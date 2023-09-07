Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell rolls dice, Detroit Lions WIN BIG with epic fake punt vs. Chiefs [Video]

In a bold move that set the tone for their Thursday night opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell rolled the dice and WON BIG with a game-changing play call. The play took place early in the first quarter, and when all was said and done with the drive, the Lions scored the first touchdown of the game.

Detroit Lions fake punt pays off

Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp have developed a reputation for daring fake punts, but this one was exceptional. The Lions found themselves in a challenging fourth-and-3 situation on their own 17-yard line after two consecutive three-and-outs. However, they decided to roll the dice, opting for a direct snap to personal protector and special teams captain Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Reeves-Maybin delivered, barely gaining the necessary yardage to keep the drive alive.

What Happened Next?

The impact of this play was immediate and profound. It served as a catalyst for the Lions' offense, propelling them deep into Chiefs territory. Within minutes, quarterback Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions made a daring decision on fourth down, attempting a fake punt from their own 17-yard line.
  2. Jalen Reeves-Maybin's successful conversion set up a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, giving the Lions an early lead.
  3. This bold move showcased the Lions' willingness to take risks and set the tone for the game.
Bottom Line – Lions' Gambit Pays Off

Where every decision can have far-reaching consequences, the Detroit Lions' gamble on a fourth-down fake punt paid off handsomely. Dan Campbell's willingness to take calculated risks and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's innovative playcalling provided the Lions with a crucial spark. The successful conversion by Jalen Reeves-Maybin paved the way for an early touchdown against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

