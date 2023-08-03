Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions have a ‘two-headed monster’

In the upcoming 2023 season, the Detroit Lions‘ backfield is set to showcase a new combination. Head Coach Dan Campbell refers to this powerful duo, comprising David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, as a “two-headed monster”. In a recent NFL Sirius XM channel interview, Campbell highlighted his confidence in these players.

Campbell detailed the team's need for a robust back who can handle 20-25 game appearances and a specialty player with precision, a role perfectly suited to Gibbs.

“I think you need a back that you can push comes to shove, he can carry a load, somebody you feel like you can give the ball to 20-25 times a game potentially. And then you need that specialty guy that you know he's much more. You know, he carries the scalpel and he can slice you up. And he can hurt you in the pass game. Potentially. I'm talking about Gibbs obviously get him out there and do a few more things.” Campbell said. “so yeah I do see a two-headed monster here.”

Why it Matters

There's no doubt that the Lions hold high regard for Montgomery, evident from the contract they offered him, and for Gibbs, their No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anticipations are high for Montgomery, expected to shoulder the majority of the carries, and for Gibbs, poised to make a significant impact in the passing game. The new season holds exciting prospects for the Lions' fans.

Key Points

Bottom Line – Lions Set to Roar Louder in 2023

With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs at the forefront, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a potentially thrilling season. This revamped strategy could be a game-changer, setting the stage for exciting play dynamics in the 2023 season. As the Lions unleash their new “two-headed monster”, fans and rivals alike can anticipate some fiercely competitive games in the upcoming season.