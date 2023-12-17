Dan Campbell to reporter who asks if Lions have the qualities to win in playoffs: ‘What do you think?'

In the wake of the Detroit Lions‘ emphatic 42-17 triumph over the Denver Broncos, a question from the media prompted a reflective and confident response from head coach Dan Campbell. The inquiry, centered on whether the Lions possess the qualities necessary to clinch victories in December and advance successfully in the postseason, was met with a rhetorical comeback from Campbell, “What do you think?”

Campbell's Belief in His Team's Capabilities

Campbell's response was more than just a deflection; it was a clear indication of his firm belief in the team's potential. He elaborated, “We have traits. We have the traits to be able to play a number of different ways.” This sentiment is a nod to the team's versatility and adaptability, essential qualities for any team aspiring for postseason success.

“What do you think? What do you think?” Campbell said to the reporter. “We have traits. We have the traits to be able to play a number of different ways. We've got an offensive line, we've got a quarterback, we've got a defense that I think plays disruptive, can play disruptive. The only thing that's missing for us right now is getting these turnovers in bunches, and it's coming. I believe it, it's coming. We got one today. We held onto the football and that's the formula.”

Campbell added that it is all about matchups when it comes to the NFL Playoffs.

“This game is about matchups, it's about matchups,” Campbell continued. “The next matchup is out at Minnesota. We've got to find a way to find those just like they're gonna try to do against us and come out of there with a W (win). But that's what this time of year is about, December and certainly playoffs. It's about the matchups.”

Bottom Line: A Team Ready for the Challenges Ahead

Dan Campbell's interaction with the media post-victory over the Broncos revealed not just a coach who believes in his team's potential but also a strategist aware of the nuances of playoff football. His confidence in the Lions' abilities, combined with a clear understanding of what needs to be refined, shows a team ready and able to face the challenges of December football and beyond. As the Lions prepare for their next big matchup, Campbell’s words resonate with a team that has every trait necessary to make a deep run in the playoffs.