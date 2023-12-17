Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Broncos: Cameron Sutton leads the defense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Broncos: Cameron Sutton leads the defense.

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Broncos: Cameron Sutton leads the defense

Heading into Saturday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions defense has been taking quite a bit of heat for their recent performances. After giving up a 40-yard pass on the very first play of last night's game, it looked like it could be more of the same, but that's when the Lions' defense settled down. In fact, the Lions' defense shut out the Broncos in the first half on their way to a 42-17 win. Let's take a look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Lions' defensive players against the Broncos.

Cameron Sutton Detroit Lions Jameson Williams Cam Sutton Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

  • CB Kindle Vildor – 82.7
  • CB Cameron Sutton – 79.7
  • DT Levi Onwuzurike – 73.6
  • DE Aidan Hutchinson – 72.6
  • DT Isaiah Buggs – 69.8

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

  • DT Benito Jones – 30.3
  • LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 32.3
  • LB Derrick Barnes – 40.1
  • LB Bruce Irvin – 43.3
  • LB Alex Anzalone – 50.1

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Saturday's win over the Broncos:

Detroit Lions PFF Grades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?