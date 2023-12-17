Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Broncos: Cameron Sutton leads the defense

Heading into Saturday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions defense has been taking quite a bit of heat for their recent performances. After giving up a 40-yard pass on the very first play of last night's game, it looked like it could be more of the same, but that's when the Lions' defense settled down. In fact, the Lions' defense shut out the Broncos in the first half on their way to a 42-17 win. Let's take a look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Lions' defensive players against the Broncos.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

CB Kindle Vildor – 82.7

CB Cameron Sutton – 79.7

DT Levi Onwuzurike – 73.6

DE Aidan Hutchinson – 72.6

DT Isaiah Buggs – 69.8

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

DT Benito Jones – 30.3

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 32.3

LB Derrick Barnes – 40.1

LB Bruce Irvin – 43.3

LB Alex Anzalone – 50.1

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Saturday's win over the Broncos: