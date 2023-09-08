Dan Campbell’s locker room speech following Detroit Lions 21-20 win over Chiefs [Video]

Dan Campbell's locker room speech following Detroit Lions 21-20 win over Chiefs

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions were on a mission to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champions on their home turf, and that is exactly what they did as they took down the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20. Did the Lions play a clean game? Absolutely not. But did they do enough to win? Well, the scoreboard answers that question. Following the game, a fired-up Dan Campbell addressed his team in the locker room.

What did Dan Campbell say in the locker room?

While speaking enthusiastically, Campbell told his players that, “We are built for this!” while also telling him that there are plenty of things to clean up, but he is proud of them.

Why it Matters

When Campbell took over as head coach of the Lions, he was replacing a head coach who had demoralized the players on the roster. In a short matter of time, Campbell has turned around the culture within the Lions organization, and his players are willing, and ready, to run through a wall for him. Don't believe me? Go ahead and rewatch last night's game and watch how hard every single player played for four quarters. The Lions truly are built for games like this.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Dan Campbell's Impact on the Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell's leadership and motivational skills were on full display in the locker room following the Lions' impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His ability to transform the team's culture and inspire his players to give their best on the field is a testament to his coaching prowess. The Lions' dedication and resilience in the game reflect the positive changes Campbell has brought to the organization, making them a force to be reckoned with.