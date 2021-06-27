Dan Dickerson delivers epic call of Robbie Grossman’s walk-off bunt

by

Sharing is caring!

Everything is better when you hear it through the voice of long-time Detroit Tigers radio broadcaster Dan Dickerson!

Take a listen as he called the game-winning walk-off bunt this afternoon in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Houston Astros, courtesy of Robbie Grossman:

The Tigers took two of four from the Astros after having swept them earlier in the season, continuing their vastly improved play since May 1.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.