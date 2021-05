Sharing is caring!

On Friday night against the New York Yankees, Robbie Grossman came up huge for the Detroit Tigers by hitting a 2-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Of course, everything is better when Tigers radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson is involved, so here ya go!

Here’s the Robbie Grossman home run with the Dan Dickerson call. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/mLyADLfA7n — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) May 29, 2021