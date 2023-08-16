Detroit Sports Nation Logo

David Montgomery comments on lawsuit over alleged pit bull attack

David Montgomery comments on lawsuit: The Detroit Lions running back gave a brief statement on Wednesday.

W.G. Brady

David Montgomery comments on lawsuit over alleged pit bull attack

During a regular off-season day in June, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery found himself in a situation that any pet owner would dread. Montgomery and his girlfriend, Tatum Causey, are facing a lawsuit because their pit bull, Lola, allegedly attacked a smaller dog and its owner. According to reports from the Detroit Free Press, the incident occurred just days after the couple moved to their new residence.

Inside The Article
David Montgomery comments on lawsuit over alleged pit bull attackWhat Allegedly Happened?What Did David Montgomery Say?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Lawsuit Status Conference Set
David Montgomery Dog Incident Ben Johnson David Montgomery comments on lawsuit

What Allegedly Happened?

The alleged attack didn't just end with the smaller dog, a cockapoo, sustaining injuries; one of its owners, Mark Owens, claims to have suffered puncture wounds on his hand while intervening, which was evident during his attendance at a Grosse Pointe Shores city council meeting. This situation not only paints a distressing image for the injured parties but also poses potential PR challenges for Montgomery, especially since he's in the spotlight after signing a lucrative deal with the Lions following his successful stint with the Chicago Bears.

Read More

Detroit Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson Kerby Joseph Kansas City Chiefs Madden 24 Philadelphia Eagles Dan Campbell Jameson Williams C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes ‘NSFW’ shot at ex-Detroit Lions DB Amani Oruwariye

Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson was an ‘X-Factor’ in joint practice vs. Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson has no regrets about being selected No. 2 by Detroit Lions
Former Detroit Lions Head Coach Buddy Parker Named Hall of Fame Finalist

What Did David Montgomery Say?

After Monday's practice, Montgomery only briefly addressed the lawsuit, stating, “It's getting taken care of,” as he made his way from the practice field to the Lions' locker room.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. David Montgomery faces a lawsuit over his pit bull, Lola, allegedly attacking a smaller dog and its owner in June.
  2. The attacked dog sustained severe injuries, leading to leg amputation, while its owner, Mark Owens, suffered puncture wounds on his hand.
  3. Montgomery, formerly with the Chicago Bears, recently signed a significant contract with the Detroit Lions.

Bottom Line – Lawsuit Status Conference Set

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the civil lawsuit's status conference is set for Oct. 26, shortly before the Lions play the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on Monday Night Football.

After inking a three-year, $18 million contract with the Lions in March, Montgomery is anticipated to share backfield responsibilities this autumn with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, a first-round selection. Montgomery previously racked up 3,609 yards over the last four seasons while playing for the Chicago Bears.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?