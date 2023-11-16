David Montgomery let Jahmyr Gibbs stay in game to score TD vs. Chargers [Video].

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

David Montgomery let Jahmyr Gibbs stay in game to score TD vs. Chargers

In a heartwarming display of team spirit and camaraderie, Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently shared how his teammate, David Montgomery, let him stay in-game to score a TD during the Lions 41-38 Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gibbs recently joined the St. Brown Brothers on their podcast and he revealed that Montgomery, known as the Lions' “goal-line back,” generously offered Gibbs the chance to finish a drive against the Chargers.

“I was supposed to come out, then David came out, got me, and was like ‘Jah, do you want [the touchdown]?

Gibbs said yes, so Montgomery ran off the field.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs' Impressive Performance: Gibbs, a rookie running back for the Detroit Lions, has demonstrated exceptional talent, scoring four touchdowns in his last three games.
  2. David Montgomery's Supportive Gesture: In a notable act of teamwork, David Montgomery, the Lions' goal-line back, selflessly allowed Gibbs to finish a drive, which Gibbs converted into a touchdown.
  3. Team Success and Division Title Aspirations: The Lions, with the fourth-best rushing offense in the league, are showcasing a powerful combination of individual talent and team unity.
Bottom Line – A Winning Formula of Unity

The interaction between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery during the Lions' recent game against the Chargers is more than a sports highlight; it's a narrative about the power of teamwork and mentorship. As the Lions eye their first division title since 1993, propelled by the fourth-best rushing offense in the league, it's clear that their strength lies not just in the legs of their runners but in the hearts of their players.

