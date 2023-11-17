Decision made on future of Austin Meadows and Spencer Turnbull with Detroit Tigers

The future of Austin Meadows and Spencer Turnbull with the Detroit Tigers has been announced.

It's the end of an era for several members of the Detroit Tigers, as the team announced minutes ago that they would not be tendering contracts to the following players: RHP’s Brenan Hanifee, Garrett Hill, Freddy Pacheco and Spencer Turnbull and OF Austin Meadows.

The Tigers made the announcement on social media

It was just earlier this evening when the Tigers' Public Relations X (formerly known as Twitter) account made the official announcement.

Austin Meadows' time with the Detroit Tigers is through

The Tigers acquired Meadows last April in a trade that sent infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 amateur draft to the Tampa Bay Rays in return.

Meadows came to the Tigers with the expectation that he would be a consistent contributor to the offense after having hit .234 with 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBIs in 2021 with Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, he was limited to a mere 36 games in 2022 while battling a variety of issues that included a bout of COVID-19 and vertigo, Achilles tendinitis, as well as anxiety.

He's only appeared in six games last season before going right back on the 60-Day Injured List in early April owing to his anxiety issues and has not suited up since.

Spencer Turnbull's nine year run with the Detroit Tigers organization is over

Turnbull was chosen in Round 2 (63rd overall) during the 2014 MLB Draft. His Major League debut came in September 2018. However, it was in 2021 that he etched his name into franchise history by pitching the 8th no-hitter in Tigers history against the Seattle Mariners.

He finishes his career in Detroit with a 12-29 record, 255 strikeouts and a 4.80 ERA.

It's true that some Tigers fans might regret the trade involving Paredes going to the Rays in exchange for Meadows. Unfortunately, Meadows couldn't quite find his rhythm during his tenure with Detroit. Meanwhile, Turnbull's remarkable achievement of pitching a no-hitter has certainly secured his place in Tigers history, leaving an enduring mark regardless of other trade outcomes.

We wish Meadows and Turnbull as well as Hanifee, Pacheco and Hill best of luck in their future baseball endeavors.