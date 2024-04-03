Oakland University F Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Oakland University F Trey Townsend, the Horizon League player of the year, has decided to test the NBA Draft waters while also entering the NCAA transfer portal. This move comes after Townsend’s impressive performance in the NCAA tournament, where he played two standout games against Kentucky and North Carolina State.

A Solid Tourney Performance

During the Golden Grizzlies 80-76 upset win over Kentucky, Townsend, who is from Oxford, MI, had 17 points and 12 rebounds. He followed that up by dropping 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds during a loss to North Carolina State.

The Bottom Line – A New Chapter for Townsend

As Trey Townsend looks ahead to the next chapter of his basketball career, both in terms of the NBA Draft and his transfer destination, his decision marks a significant moment in his journey. Whether he ultimately decides to pursue a professional career or continue his collegiate career elsewhere, Townsend’s talent and potential are undeniable, and his future is one to watch in the world of basketball.