C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans in since-deleted message [Photo]

0
C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans in a message posted on social media.

Amon-Ra St. Brown April Fools’ Day Joke Tricks Some Detroit Lions fans

0
This Amon-Ra St. Brown April Fools' Day trick fooled some loyal fans.

Ryan Day takes jab at Jim Harbaugh, proceeds to get destroyed by Michigan fans

0
Cryin' Ryan Day takes jab at Jim Harbaugh, because Harbaugh still lives rent free in Day's head!
W.G. Brady

Oakland University F Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

College Sports

Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Oakland University F Trey Townsend, the Horizon League player of the year, has decided to test the NBA Draft waters while also entering the NCAA transfer portal. This move comes after Townsend’s impressive performance in the NCAA tournament, where he played two standout games against Kentucky and North Carolina State.

Oakland University Basketball Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A Solid Tourney Performance

During the Golden Grizzlies 80-76 upset win over Kentucky, Townsend, who is from Oxford, MI, had 17 points and 12 rebounds. He followed that up by dropping 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds during a loss to North Carolina State.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Oakland‘s Trey Townsend is exploring NBA Draft options while entering the NCAA transfer portal.
  2. Townsend was the Horizon League player of the year and had standout performances in the NCAA tournament.
  3. He recorded a double-double against Kentucky and a 30-point game against N.C. State.
No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky

The Bottom Line – A New Chapter for Townsend

As Trey Townsend looks ahead to the next chapter of his basketball career, both in terms of the NBA Draft and his transfer destination, his decision marks a significant moment in his journey. Whether he ultimately decides to pursue a professional career or continue his collegiate career elsewhere, Townsend’s talent and potential are undeniable, and his future is one to watch in the world of basketball.

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez Responds to Opening Day Boos

0
Javier Baez Responds to the Opening Day boos that rained down on him.
Detroit Tigers home run celebration for 2024 will make you hungry [Video]

0
The Detroit Tigers home run celebration for 2024 is a promotion for Little Caesars Pizza.
2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Prediction 3.0

0
The Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup will include a rookie.
Detroit Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

0
The Detroit Lions sign a No. 3 quarterback for 2024.
Detroit Pistons G Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season

0
Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season is just the latest bad news for the Pistons.
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

