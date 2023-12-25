Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Denver Broncos honor Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell with play call [Video]

Denver Broncos honor Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell with play call [Video].

Denver Broncos honor Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell with play call [Video]

In an unexpected and unique tribute during last night’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, viewers were treated to a moment that transcended team rivalries. The Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, audibly called a play named after Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Denver Broncos honor Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell

This occurred during a crucial second-and-10 situation at midfield, with the Broncos trailing by eight points and less than five minutes on the clock. Wilson’s shout, “Let’s go ‘Dan Campbell. Dan Campbell,’” was not just a play call but a homage to Campbell's influence in football.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. During their game against the Patriots, the Broncos honor Detroit Lions' Coach Dan Campbell with a play call.
  2. The play, called “Dan Campbell,” resulted in a successful first down, embodying the Lions’ football style.
  3. The tribute reflects the respect for Campbell's coaching influence, likely influenced by Broncos' Coach Sean Payton.
Dan Campbell to reporter Dan Campbell has message for Detroit Lions fans

The Bottom Line – Celebrating Coaching Excellence

The “Dan Campbell” play call by the Denver Broncos is a testament to the lasting impact of a coach’s philosophy and style. It underscores the fraternity-like nature of NFL coaching, where achievements and influences are recognized and celebrated across team lines. This moment serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of the football world and the enduring legacy coaches like Dan Campbell can create. It’s a powerful example of how sportsmanship and respect transcend competition, uniting individuals in their shared love and respect for the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?