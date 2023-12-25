Denver Broncos honor Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell with play call [Video]

In an unexpected and unique tribute during last night’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, viewers were treated to a moment that transcended team rivalries. The Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, audibly called a play named after Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

This occurred during a crucial second-and-10 situation at midfield, with the Broncos trailing by eight points and less than five minutes on the clock. Wilson’s shout, “Let’s go ‘Dan Campbell. Dan Campbell,’” was not just a play call but a homage to Campbell's influence in football.

Russell Wilson: “Dan Campbell, Dan Campbell.”



Proceeds to run the ball for a first down. pic.twitter.com/d82TbFKyuK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 25, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

During their game against the Patriots, the Broncos honor Detroit Lions' Coach Dan Campbell with a play call. The play, called “Dan Campbell,” resulted in a successful first down, embodying the Lions’ football style. The tribute reflects the respect for Campbell's coaching influence, likely influenced by Broncos' Coach Sean Payton.

The Bottom Line – Celebrating Coaching Excellence

The “Dan Campbell” play call by the Denver Broncos is a testament to the lasting impact of a coach’s philosophy and style. It underscores the fraternity-like nature of NFL coaching, where achievements and influences are recognized and celebrated across team lines. This moment serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of the football world and the enduring legacy coaches like Dan Campbell can create. It’s a powerful example of how sportsmanship and respect transcend competition, uniting individuals in their shared love and respect for the game.