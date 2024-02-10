Derek Lalonde ‘loved’ effort by Detroit Red Wings as part of 4-3 OT win

Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde ‘loved' his team's effort as part of their thrilling come-from-behind win today.

Although the Detroit Red Wings faced adversity this afternoon against the visiting Vancouver Canucks, they showcased their resilience yet again, mounting a thrilling comeback that culminated in a historic moment for the team. Jake Walman‘s overtime winner on a penalty shot marked the first occurrence of its kind in Red Wings history, securing a 4-3 victory for Detroit. And head coach Derek Lalonde praised his team for their effort during the afternoon afterward.

The Red Wings earned a come-from-behind win in OT

The Red Wings got the ball rolling early thanks to a spectacular goal from Lucas Raymond not even a full 60 seconds into regulation.

Shortly after the Canucks tied the score in the 2nd period, Raymond endured a rough hit from Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov, resulting in the latter receiving a 5-minute match penalty. Fortunately, Raymond managed to return to the game after being shaken up on the ice.

Despite the extended powerplay opportunity, the Red Wings struggled to generate significant offense. The situation worsened when former Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek accidentally high-sticked Dylan Larkin in the face, prolonging the powerplay. Detroit failed to capitalize once again, and Hronek swiftly exited the penalty box to score against goaltender Alex Lyon with a backhand-forehand deke. A goal by Elias Pettersson increased Detroit's deficit to two goals heading into the final frame.

However, goals from Daniel Sprong and Michael Rasmussen leveled the score for Detroit, setting the stage for 3-on-3 overtime. After Walman was hooked on a breakaway attempt, he was granted a penalty shot, which he successfully converted.

JAKE WALMAN OVERTIME PENALTY SHOT WINNING GRIDDY 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/Yl2lvsTMzA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 10, 2024

Derek Lalonde ‘loved' the effort from the Red Wings

Speaking afterward, Lalonde singled out the play of his team as a positive, especially early in the game despite having not played in 10 days.

“I loved the effort, loved our start,” Lalonde said. “We had issues in the second, a little disappointing in that back-to-back games where we give up a goal to the guy coming out of the penalty box (this time, Hronek). But the third period, to come back against a team like that, that has protected a lead like that all year, was great.”

Lalonde also praised the comeback effort, which has been a theme all season long.

“It comes from the room, and good on the guys,” Lalonde said. “It's a crazy amount of third-period comebacks to get points. That's good on the group but not a recipe for success. You don't want to continue to put yourself in those situations, especially against elite teams like that.”

Meanwhile, Lalonde also had a special shoutout for Walman, who successfully converted his 1st career penalty shot opportunity.

“Good on him,” Lalonde said. “Those are situations, I doubt he's taken a shootout in the NHL. We have a deep group (of shooters) and he won't find himself in the top five, but again, for him to have that poise and he knew exactly what he was doing, and the poise, he buried it.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings returned to gameplay for the first time in 10 days, hosting the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena Despite falling behind by a 3-1 score, Detroit rallied for a 4-3 come-from-behind victory thanks to Jake Walman's overtime penalty shot tally Head coach Derek Lalonde ‘loved' his team's effort, especially right off the bat

Bottom Line: Another valuable pair of points

Continuing their momentum from January, the Detroit Red Wings secured another crucial set of points as they strive to maintain their position in the playoff race, currently holding a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their schedule resumes on the road as they face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.