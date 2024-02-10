Jake Walman officially sets Detroit Red Wings history [Video]

Detroit Red Wings history was made this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena thanks to Jake Walman.

The Detroit Red Wings, with almost a century of history, witnessed a historic moment this afternoon courtesy of defenseman Jake Walman. He achieved what no player in the team's long history had done before, scoring an overtime-winning goal via a penalty shot. This remarkable feat occurred during Detroit's exhilarating come-from-behind victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.

Jake Walman delivered a thrilling Detroit Red Wings win thanks to a penalty shot

Walman found himself hooked on a breakaway attempt in overtime following his team's resilient effort, which saw them net a pair of third-period goals to level the score at 3-3. As a result, he was granted his first career penalty shot. With nerves of steel, he skated in alone and flawlessly beat goaltender Casey DeSmith with a precise glove-side shot. Instantly, he erupted into his trademark Griddy celebration, surrounded by his jubilant teammates.

JAKE WALMAN OVERTIME PENALTY SHOT WINNING GRIDDY 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/Yl2lvsTMzA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 10, 2024

According to NHL public relations, it marked Detroit Red Wings history, as it was the first such occasion that the Red Wings have earned a victory in overtime thanks to a penalty shot goal:

Jake Walman scored the first penalty-shot goal in overtime in @DetroitRedWings history to help his club earn its second multi-goal, third-period comeback win this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yVanabboCc pic.twitter.com/A7cz3PgeOm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2024

Bottom Line: A thrilling two points earned

Things looked grim for Detroit in the 2nd period, particularly after failing to capitalize on nearly seven consecutive minutes of power play time. However, showcasing their resilience as they have done multiple times this season, they staged a remarkable comeback in the 3rd period, ultimately emerging victorious.

The Detroit team secured a vital two points in the standings. Their next challenge awaits on the road as they embark on a series of games against formidable opponents: the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Seattle Kraken. The action is set to begin on Tuesday evening in Alberta.