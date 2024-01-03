Derek Lalonde praises Detroit Red Wings ‘great response’ in 5-3 win over Sharks

After David Perron's pair of goals, Derek Lalonde praises Detroit Red Wings ‘great response' against the Sharks.

Facing a San Jose Sharks team on an eight-game losing streak presented a prime chance for the Detroit Red Wings to reverse their fortunes. Despite trailing in the 3rd period following two closely contested periods, they rallied to claim a crucial victory at SAP Center, securing two valuable points. Head Coach Derek Lalonde was effusive in praising his team's resilient response post-game after David Perron‘s pair of 3rd-period goals powered the comeback effort.

The Red Wings powered their way to a 3rd period comeback

In the 1st period, the Red Wings surged ahead with a power play goal by Daniel Sprong, marking his 10th goal of the season and granting Detroit a 1-0 lead. San Jose swiftly equalized through an unusual goal: the puck accidentally crossed the goal line as goaltender Alex Lyon inadvertently nudged it while attempting to cover it with his glove.

In the early 2nd period, J.T. Compher notched his 9th goal, extending the Red Wings' lead. However, the Sharks responded swiftly as Justin Bailey redirected Mario Ferraro’s shot, leveling the score. Midway through the 3rd period, Alexander Barbanov‘s turnaround shot amid heavy traffic handed the Sharks their first lead of the night.

Veteran David Perron broke a prolonged goal drought by converting a one-time shot from Sprong's precise pass, tying the game. Perron then secured his second goal of the period when his centering pass inadvertently deflected off a Sharks skate and into the net. With time winding down in regulation, Michael Rasmussen sealed the win for the Red Wings by scoring into the empty net.

Derek Lalonde praises Detroit Red Wings' resilience

Despite falling behind in the 3rd period, the Red Wings didn't wilt.

“Great response,” Lalonde said of the 3rd-period comeback. “We've won two of our last three (games). But in our three most recent losses, we literally were tied 2-2 in the third period in all three and found a way to lose. This situation, we were 2-2 and gave up the third (goal) and we hung in there and found a way to get a win in regulation.”

“DP was excellent but his line was driving our push,” Lalonde said. “Our most complete hockey was probably the 15 minutes to start the second (period) and that was the line that was driving us. They pushed and drove us, and got rewarded with some offense.”

Perron, who ended a goal drought that dated back to late November, seemed to have his shot deflecting off Dylan Larkin‘s stick. However, replays revealed that the goal deflected off a San Jose player's skate, clarifying the source of the redirection.

“I saw Larks (Dylan Larkin) on the back side and you see the skates, there were like two or three (players), and one minute left, it's always a good idea to get it toward the net,” Perron said. “This time in worked in our favor.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings earned a valuable two points in the standings against the San Jose Sharks thanks to their 5-3 victory at SAP Center Veteran David Perron scored a pair of goals in the 3rd period, powering Detroit's comeback victory Head coach Derek Lalonde was very complimentary of his team's effort in the face of adversity after trailing in the 3rd period

Bottom Line: A good start to the California road trip



The Red Wings kicked off their crucial three-game California road trip on a high note, securing two pivotal points in the standings. The performance of David Perron was especially critical with his pair of goals in the 3rd period.

Next up, they're set to face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. The game is slated to start at 10:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit for television viewers and 97.1 The Ticket for radio listeners.