Derek Lalonde says it’s time for Detroit Red Wings to stop feeling sorry for themselves

The Detroit Red Wings have had a difficult couple of weeks with injuries and trades leaving them feeling sorry for themselves. Coach Derek Lalonde acknowledges that it was a reality, but it's time for the team to refocus and stop feeling sorry for themselves. With the playoffs in sight, the Wings need to improve in crucial situations and get motivated to stay on track.

Derek Lalonde says the pity party is over for Detroit Red Wings

“There was no doubt the boys felt sorry for themselves,” coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday. “Is it right or wrong? I think it was more of a reality. It will be my job to get them out of that. We are not going to go through the motions over these 20 games. We are going to stop feeling sorry for ourselves. This lineup is not much different than the beginning of the year, and we were extremely competitive.”

“Ten days ago, we beat the Rangers, we’re above the playoff line with games in hand,” Lalonde said. “And it’s flipped in a hurry. I understand some of that, and it was still there on the weekend. We talked about it, tried to snap the guys out a little bit. I understand the reality of it but now it’s time. Draw that line.”

