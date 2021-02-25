Deshaun Watson meeting with Houston Texans head coach David Culley does not end well

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who have been preaching that Deshaun Watson will still be the Houston Texans quarterback in 2021, you may want to rethink what you believe.

According to a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday and Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded. In fact, he told Culley flat out that he has no intention of playing for the Texans again.

Per sources, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday. In that meeting Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded and told Culley he has no intention of playing for the Texans again. No change from Watson's end. He remains dug in. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 25, 2021

Where would you like to see Watson play in 2021? Do any of you still believe he will stay with the Texans?