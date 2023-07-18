Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp Roster Preview: Special Teams

Today we wrap up our Detroit Lions Training Camp roster preview series, and we have done all of the offense and the defense; now it is time to get into the players they will have on Special Teams and who will be having a battle at Training Camp.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview: Special Teams

K – Michael Badgley

Badgley is entering his sixth season in the league, and he's re-signed to return to the Detroit Lions for 2023. He played for the Chicago Bears and Lions last season, combining for 13 games in which he attempted 28 field goals and made 24. He was a perfect 33 for 33 on extra points. With the Lions, Badgley made 20 of the 24 attempts he had, and all of his extra points came with the Lions.

K – Riley Patterson

Patterson is back with the Lions after he was traded to Detroit, where he started his career after spending last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season with Jacksonville, he played in 17 games and had an 85.7% making 30 of his 35 attempts, and he missed one extra point going 36 of 37.

K – John Parker Romo

Romo was signed by the Lions from the XFL when he played for the San Antonio Brahmas. Last season with the Brahmas, he played in all ten games, making 17 field goals of the 19 he attempted. He held the record for the longest field goal, which was 57 yards, but that record was broken later in the season. Romo signed after he had a successful tryout with Detroit. Romo could also be a punter if needed, as he punted while in college at Virginia Tech University.

P – Jack Fox

Fox is entering his fourth season in the NFL, with all his time coming with the Lions. Last season he played in all 17 games for the Lions and averaged 48.6 yards per punt, with his longest punt being 66 yards. He had 14 punts last season land inside the 20-yard line. Fox averages 49 yards per punt in his career and has landed 57 punts inside the 20-yard line.

LS – Jake McQuaide

McQuaide is an NFL veteran entering his 13th season in the league; he signed with the Lions in March of this offseason. McQuaide is a two-time pro bowler with those coming with the Rams; he played ten seasons for the Rams before signing with the Cowboys and playing in Dallas for two seasons. Last year he played in four games for the Cowboys; he played in 34% of the snaps for Dallas, all of which came via Special Teams.

LS – Scott Daly

Daly was signed by the Lions in 2021 and re-signed with them in March 2022. Last season with the Lions, he played in 17 games, with all his time coming on Special Teams; he was in 30% of the snaps on Special Teams.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions need to hit on Special Teams

The Detroit Lions Special Teams unit will be crucial for the 2023 season and can be the key to a team winning or losing a game. The punter spot will be locked down by Jack Fox as it has been in recent years. The Long Snapper position will be an interesting battle, with McQuaide being a veteran but Daly being a part of the Lions since 2021.

The biggest battle will be the kicking spot, as the Lions will need a kicker to rely on, especially late in games; the competition will be between Patterson and Badgley; it'll be hard to let Badgley go after how crucial he was to the team last season, but that will be a fun matchup to watch as Training Camp plays out.