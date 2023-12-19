Detroit Lions activate Hendon Hooker, waive Riley Patterson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they have activated rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker from the non-football injury list, while concurrently waiving kicker Riley Patterson. This decision comes as a strategic reshuffling of the team's roster, showcasing the Lions' focus on long-term player development and immediate team needs. Hooker, who suffered an ACL injury in November 2022 while at the University of Tennessee, has been carefully rehabilitated by the Lions, leading to his much-anticipated addition to the 53-man roster.

Why it Matters

The timing of this move is particularly crucial as it coincides with the closure of Hooker’s evaluation window. On the other hand, the decision to waive Patterson, following his replacement by practice squad kicker Michael Badgley, reflects the Lions’ immediate strategy to optimize their roster.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions activate quarterback Hendon Hooker, adding depth to their quarterback lineup. Kicker Riley Patterson is waived following recent benching and replacement by Michael Badgley. Lions’ roster strategy focuses on long-term player development and immediate team needs.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Calculated Roster Maneuvers

By activating Hooker, the Lions will be able to work closely with him for the remainder of the season. With that being said, don't expect to see him play in any games as he will serve as the team's No. 3 QB behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. As far as Badgley goes, Dan Campbell said that there has been a competition going on for the past few weeks and Badgley won the job.