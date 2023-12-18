Detroit Lions Make Decision on Hendon Hooker, C.J Gardner-Johnson, and Jason Cabinda

According to Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are making significant moves concerning their roster. On Monday, Campbell told reporters that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fullback Jason Cabinda are on the brink of returning to play, with their 21-day return to play clocks ticking. In a strategic decision, the team also plans to add rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker to the active roster.

These decisions come at a crucial time for the Lions. Hooker's 21-day clock is nearing its end this Wednesday, and he is currently on the reserve/non-football injury list, recovering from a torn ACL incurred during his college career. The return of Gardner-Johnson is particularly noteworthy. Having suffered a torn pec in Week 2, his recovery time has been remarkably swift for an injury that often ends a player's season. His potential return for a playoff run could be a game-changer for the Lions' defense.

The return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jason Cabinda from injuries, coupled with the promotion of Hendon Hooker to the active roster, showcases the team's depth and adaptability. It is worth noting that with Hooker being added to the active roster, another player will have be to removed. The same will go for if and when Gardner-Johnson and Cabinda are added.