As if the Detroit Lions did not already have enough problems, now they may have another one.

According to the Lions, S Tracy Walker (illness) has been added to the Game Status Report.

Walker is listed as Questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

S Tracy Walker (illness) has been added to the Game Status Report. He is listed as Questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Arizona. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2021