Detroit Lions all-time offensive team

Though the Detroit Lions have never been to a Super Bowl (only one playoff since the 1991 season) they have certainly had some great players along the way.

During this three-part series, I am going to give you who I believe are the Lions’ best offensive, defensive, and special teams players in franchise history.

Without further ado, here is your Detroit Lions’ all-time offense.

Quarterbacks

Starter: Matthew Stafford

Backup: Bobby Layne

Running Backs

Starter: Barry Sanders

Backup: Billy Sims

Fullbacks

Starter: Nick Pietrosante

Backup: Cory Schlesinger

Wide Receivers

Starters: Calvin Johnson, Gail Cogdill

Backups: Herman Moore, Brett Perriman, Golden Tate, Johnnie Mortin

Tight Ends

Starter: Charlie Sanders

Backup: T.J. Hockenson

Offensive Tackles

Starters: Lou Creekmur, Lomas Brown

Offensive Guards

Starters: Gover Emerson, Harley Sewell

Centers

Starter: Alex Wojciechowicz

Backup: Frank Ragnow/Kevin Glover

Nation, what do you think?