Detroit Lions all-time offensive team

Though the Detroit Lions have never been to a Super Bowl (only one playoff since the 1991 season) they have certainly had some great players along the way.
During this three-part series, I am going to give you who I believe are the Lions’ best offensive, defensive, and special teams players in franchise history.
Without further ado, here is your Detroit Lions’ all-time offense.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Matthew Stafford
Backup: Bobby Layne
Running Backs
Starter: Barry Sanders
Backup: Billy Sims
Fullbacks
Starter: Nick Pietrosante
Backup: Cory Schlesinger
Wide Receivers
Starters: Calvin Johnson, Gail Cogdill
Backups: Herman Moore, Brett Perriman, Golden Tate, Johnnie Mortin
Tight Ends
Starter: Charlie Sanders
Backup: T.J. Hockenson
Offensive Tackles
Starters: Lou Creekmur, Lomas Brown
Offensive Guards
Starters: Gover Emerson, Harley Sewell
Centers
Starter: Alex Wojciechowicz
Backup: Frank Ragnow/Kevin Glover
Nation, what do you think?