The Detroit Lions officially begin training camp on Wednesday and just prior to the start of their first practice, the team announced a pair of roster moves.

The Lions have announced that Evan Brown has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and Jalen Reeves-Maybin is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

