Detroit Lions announce 4 roster moves leading up to Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Following their 42-24 Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now shifted their attention to another NFC South team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions will hit the road to take on the Buccaneers next Sunday, and in advance of that matchup, they have announced four practice squad moves.

What Moves did the Detroit Lions Make?

On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they have released CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn from the Practice Squad and signed CB Anthony Averett and TE Anthony Firkser to the Practice Squad.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Roster Adjustments for Future Success

Though these may be looked at as minor roster moves, they prove that Lions GM Brad Holmes is constantly looking to make the roster as formidable as possible, from top to bottom. The Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they take on the Buccaneers this coming Sunday.