Detroit Lions announce 4 roster moves leading up to Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Following their 42-24 Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions have now shifted their attention to another NFC South team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions will hit the road to take on the Buccaneers next Sunday, and in advance of that matchup, they have announced four practice squad moves.

What Moves did the Detroit Lions Make?

On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they have released CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn from the Practice Squad and signed CB Anthony Averett and TE Anthony Firkser to the Practice Squad.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Post-Victory Focus: After securing a convincing 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for their next challenge.
  2. Practice Squad Shuffle: Ahead of their clash with the Buccaneers, the Lions have made significant moves in their practice squad roster. Two players, CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn, have been released from the practice squad.
  3. Preparing for the Buccaneers: The practice squad changes indicate that the Lions are fine-tuning their squad in preparation for a challenging game against the Buccaneers.
Bottom Line: Roster Adjustments for Future Success

Though these may be looked at as minor roster moves, they prove that Lions GM Brad Holmes is constantly looking to make the roster as formidable as possible, from top to bottom. The Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they take on the Buccaneers this coming Sunday.

