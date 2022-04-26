Detroit Lions announce decision on TE T.J. Hockenson

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over 48 hours away and you can bet that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff is working hard to make their final preparations for Thursday night.

But that does not mean Holmes is also focused on other things, including TE T.J. Hockenson.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have picked up the fifth-year option for Hockenson.

From Detroit Lions:

