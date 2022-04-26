Detroit Lions announce decision on TE T.J. Hockenson

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over 48 hours away and you can bet that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff is working hard to make their final preparations for Thursday night.
But that does not mean Holmes is also focused on other things, including TE T.J. Hockenson.
Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have picked up the fifth-year option for Hockenson.
From Detroit Lions:
The Detroit Lions announced today that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson.
Entering his fourth NFL season, Hockenson has appeared in 40 games (35 starts) and caught 160 passes for 1,673 yards (10.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. Originally selected by the Lions in the first round (8th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa, he earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2020.
Nation, do you think the Lions will eventually sign Hockenson to a long-term extension?
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings