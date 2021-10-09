Detroit Lions announce insurance for TE T.J. Hockenson

With T.J. Hockenson being questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions announced a move on Saturday that is clearly insurance just in case Hockenson is unable to give it a go.

Earlier today, the Lions announced they have elevated TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum.

Let’s hope this insurance is not needed as Hockenson, who is dealing with a knee injury, has been trending in the right direction as the week has gone on.