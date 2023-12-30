Detroit Lions announce roster moves ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions announce roster moves prior to tonight's Week 17 matchup at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. Photo Credit: Andrew Weber – USA Today Sports

The Detroit Lions are riding high right now, having secured the division crown for the first time in 30 years thanks to their victory last weekend over the Minnesota Vikings. And as they continue preparations to face the Dallas Cowboys this evening at AT&T Stadium, they've announced a series of roster moves.

The Lions have elevated a pair of players while signing another

Ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions have made a few roster moves, signing tight end Anthony Firsker to the active 53-man roster. In addition, they've elevated veteran defensive linemen Bruce Irvin and Tyson Alualu to the Active/Inactive list.

They've also re-signed CB Chase Lucas to the practice squad.

Firkser will slot in as the 3rd tight end behind Sam LaPorta and James Mitchell. During last week's win over the Vikings, he played 10 special teams snaps while also playing a pair of offensive snaps.

At 36 years old, Alualu is set to make his debut for the Lions against the Cowboys. Previously, he spent seven years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and six with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, he played in all 17 games for the Steelers, showcasing his durability and experience on the field.

Bottom Line: Time to round up the Cowboys

Experiencing the Lions' first division title in 30 years has been an incredible journey for fans. However, there's still unfinished business to attend to before the highly anticipated first playoff game at Ford Field, with two regular-season games left on the schedule.

The Lions are geared up to face the Cowboys tonight at AT&T Stadium, eyeing their potential 12th victory of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM, airing live on ABC for television viewers and accessible via radio broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket.