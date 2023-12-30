Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to, and stream (Prediction Included)

After clinching the NFC North the Detroit Lions will be playing on Saturday night at the Dallas Cowboys. With a win, the Lions will move one step closer to earning the No. 2 seed (and possibly the No. 1 seed if they win out and the San Francisco 49ers lose at least one of their final 2 games) in the NFC. Here is all the information you need to watch, listen, and stream Saturday night's game.

Game Information

  • What: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions
  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • Television Option: ABC/ESPN
  • Streaming Options: NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu
  • Radio Options: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)
  • Television Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
  • Radio Announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
  • Point Spread: Cowboys -5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
  2. The Cowboys are favored by 5.5 according to draft kings
  3. I think it is going to be a great game and the Lions win 33-30.
Detroit Lions release extended Sights and Sounds

Final Score Prediction

There is no doubt about it that it will be a hard game for both teams, but when all is said and done the Detroit Lions offense will be too much for the Cowboys' defense to handle. The Cowboys may have won 15 games in a row at AT&T Stadium, but that streak is about to end.

Detroit Lions 33 Dallas Cowboys 30

