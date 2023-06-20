Merch
Detroit Lions announce unveiling date for new helmet

By W.G. Brady
It was not too long ago that there was a lot of speculation about the Detroit Lions getting new uniforms for the 2023 season. But that chatter was shut down when Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters that the team would not be getting new uniforms in 2023, but they would be adding an alternate helmet to the mix. We now know when the Lions will be unveiling their new helmets.

Detroit Lions announce unveiling date for new helmet

Just moments ago, the Lions tweeted that they will be unveiling their alternate helmet on Wednesday, June 21.

Detroit Lions Alternate Helmets

Lions won't get new uniforms until 2024

Back in February, Rod Wood told reporters that the Lions will not get new uniforms until 2024, but when they do, it will be an “interesting overhaul.”

“There will not be new uniforms in 2023,” Wood said. “I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so (Lions chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms. We will have a new alternative helmet though this year. We didn’t do that (last season).”

New Detroit Lions Helmet to be paired with specific uniform

The Detroit Lions are set to have a new alternate helmet in 2023 and a complete uniform overhaul in 2024. The alternate helmet can only be worn with alternate uniforms, which for the Lions are their gray jerseys and pants. While the new helmet design has not been revealed, it is expected to look significantly different than the current silver helmet the Lions wear with the Lions logo on the side and blue striping down the middle. The NFL requires alternate helmets to feature a logo from the team's history, and teams cannot create a new logo specifically for the helmet.

“We take the logos off, so I guess you maybe have three helmets because you have the traditional, then you take the logos off for the throwback, then we’ll have that for the grays,” Wood said in February. “And then in 2024, we might have some additional uniforms, alternate, that we can wear it with.”

