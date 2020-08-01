Detroit Lions announcer Dan Miller narrates touching tribute video for the late Jamie Samuelsen (VIDEO)

The city of Detroit lost one of the good people in our community on Saturday night after the passing of 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Jamie Samuelsen after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

Detroit Lions radio announcer Dan Miller, who also works at Fox 2 Detroit, narrated a touching video tribute to Samuelson, which aired shortly after his passing was announced:

We love and miss you, Jamie!

BONUS CONTENT: Report: 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen passes after battle with colon cancer

We are extremely sad and heartbroken to report to you that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket has reportedly died after a battle with colon cancer.

Samuelsen, who was just 48 years old, recently revealed on the air that he had been fighting colon cancer for the past 19 months, urging others to get exams, even if they may not be at the recommended age.

Until lately, Jamie had only revealed his diagnosis to his family, close friends, and his co-workers at 97.1.

“We have a 16-year-old, Caroline, a 14-year-old named Josh and an 11-year-old named Catherine,” Samuelsen told the Free Press on Monday. “Obviously, all of our lives were turned upside down when we found out, but we wanted to make their lives as normal as possible. Plus, given the fact that I work in radio and my wife works in TV, I wanted to make sure it didn’t affect their lives.”

He said telling his three children was by far the hardest thing he has ever had to do in his life.

“The most emotional moments for me, throughout this entire thing, have been the reality of family,” Samuelsen told the Detroit Free Press.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“Each morning since my diagnosis, I got up, turned on the radio mic and got to talk sports,” he said. “I needed the escape from cancer, just like so many of our listeners who face hardships, grief and illness, too — they turned to us in the morning for some levity in this crazy world. So I wanted to continue to have fun and not let cancer get in the way of doing what I loved.” -Jamie Samuelsen

Jamie has been a fixture in Detroit Sports radio for the last quarter-century, spending time at WDFN (1130 AM), WRIF, WCSX and most recently, WXYT (97.1 The Ticket)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jamie’s wife Christy, his three children (Caroline, Catherine, and Josh) and all of his friends and family at 97.1 The Ticket during this most difficult time.