41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, August 2, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions announcer Dan Miller narrates touching tribute video for the late Jamie Samuelsen (VIDEO)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Samuelsen's family.

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The city of Detroit lost one of the good people in our community on Saturday night after the passing of 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Jamie Samuelsen after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

Detroit Lions radio announcer Dan Miller, who also works at Fox 2 Detroit, narrated a touching video tribute to Samuelson, which aired shortly after his passing was announced:

We love and miss you, Jamie!

BONUS CONTENT: Report: 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen passes after battle with colon cancer

We are extremely sad and heartbroken to report to you that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket has reportedly died after a battle with colon cancer.

Samuelsen, who was just 48 years old, recently revealed on the air that he had been fighting colon cancer for the past 19 months, urging others to get exams, even if they may not be at the recommended age.

Until lately, Jamie had only revealed his diagnosis to his family, close friends, and his co-workers at 97.1.

“We have a 16-year-old, Caroline, a 14-year-old named Josh and an 11-year-old named Catherine,” Samuelsen told the Free Press on Monday. “Obviously, all of our lives were turned upside down when we found out, but we wanted to make their lives as normal as possible. Plus, given the fact that I work in radio and my wife works in TV, I wanted to make sure it didn’t affect their lives.”

He said telling his three children was by far the hardest thing he has ever had to do in his life.

“The most emotional moments for me, throughout this entire thing, have been the reality of family,” Samuelsen told the Detroit Free Press.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“Each morning since my diagnosis, I got up, turned on the radio mic and got to talk sports,” he said. “I needed the escape from cancer, just like so many of our listeners who face hardships, grief and illness, too — they turned to us in the morning for some levity in this crazy world. So I wanted to continue to have fun and not let cancer get in the way of doing what I loved.” -Jamie Samuelsen

Jamie has been a fixture in Detroit Sports radio for the last quarter-century, spending time at WDFN (1130 AM), WRIF, WCSX and most recently, WXYT (97.1 The Ticket)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jamie’s wife Christy, his three children (Caroline, Catherine, and Josh) and all of his friends and family at 97.1 The Ticket during this most difficult time.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions sign DL Jashon Cornell

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Dave Birkett, the Detroit Lions have signed DL Jashon Cornell to a 4-year deal. Cornell, who was selected in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
General Topic

Current and former 97.1 The Ticket radio personalities pay their respects to Jamie Samuelsen

Don Drysdale - 0
Within the past hour, the heartbreaking news broke that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket had died at the age of 48 after a...
Read more
General Topic

Report: 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen dies after battle with colon cancer

Don Drysdale - 0
We are extremely sad and heartbroken to report to you that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket has reportedly died after a battle with...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident for playoffs if COVID-19 protocols are followed

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've already had several delays involving several MLB teams thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 20 members of the Miami Marlins organization have tested...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions sign DL Jashon Cornell

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Dave Birkett, the Detroit Lions have signed DL Jashon Cornell to a 4-year deal. Cornell, who was selected in the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Fans react to Lions QB Matthew Stafford going on COVID-19 list

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions fans everywhere took a collective gasp when it was announced earlier today that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the team's...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Dear Matthew Stafford: If you opt-out, Detroit Lions’ fans will have your back

Don Drysdale - 0
Dear Matthew Stafford, Earlier today, I got an alert on my phone notifying me that the Detroit Lions have placed you on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. My...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tom Pelissero: “My understanding is Matthew Stafford is asymptomatic”

Don Drysdale - 0
Within the past hour or so, news broke that the Detroit Lions were placing Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and we felt a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.