Detroit Lions assistant HC Duce Staley has a ‘gut feeling’ about future

Regardless of which article you click on about the Detroit Lions and the direction they are heading under head coach Dan Campbell, there is a consistent message that the franchise is headed in the right direction.

On Friday, Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley spoke to the media about his confidence in the Lions’ future:

“You get a gut feeling about how the change is gonna come. That came a long time ago for me. You’re gonna have ups and downs. Sometimes, you’ve got to destroy and rebuild. … But that feeling has never changed for me.”

Folks, only time will tell how this all plays out but one thing is for certain, people within the Lions organization are very excited about the future.

